Blair William & Co. IL Buys 131,378 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,378 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Hsbc Global Res lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.66.

AT&T Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of T stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $197.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

