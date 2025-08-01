Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Director Francis E. Felber Buys 3,000 Shares

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) Director Francis E. Felber acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,260. The trade was a 17.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of CZWI opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.71. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.
Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
