Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Director Francis E. Felber Buys 3,000 Shares

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) Director Francis E. Felber acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,260. The trade was a 17.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CZWI opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.71. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 263,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 156,461 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,534,000. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,449,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 40.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 98,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.