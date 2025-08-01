ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:STAI) Major Shareholder Sells $104,500.00 in Stock

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:STAI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Asset Managemen Seaport sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,542,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,715,824.35. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Global Asset Managemen Seaport also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 29th, Global Asset Managemen Seaport sold 5,000 shares of ScanTech AI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $5,050.00.
ScanTech AI Systems Price Performance
Shares of STAI opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74. ScanTech AI Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $5.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised ScanTech AI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanTech AI Systems
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ScanTech AI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in ScanTech AI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ScanTech AI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ScanTech AI Systems
Scantech AI Systems, Inc engages in the innovation, emerging technology, and machine learning expertise. ScanTech specializes in developing advanced screening technology that provides the most accurate and fastest detection of prohibited materials. The company was founded on September 5, 2023 and is headquartered in Buford, GA.
