ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:STAI) Major Shareholder Sells $104,500.00 in Stock

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:STAI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Asset Managemen Seaport sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,542,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,715,824.35. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Asset Managemen Seaport also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ScanTech AI Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, July 29th, Global Asset Managemen Seaport sold 5,000 shares of ScanTech AI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $5,050.00.

ScanTech AI Systems Price Performance

Shares of STAI opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74. ScanTech AI Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ScanTech AI Systems ( NASDAQ:STAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised ScanTech AI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ScanTech AI Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanTech AI Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ScanTech AI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in ScanTech AI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ScanTech AI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ScanTech AI Systems

(Get Free Report)

Scantech AI Systems, Inc engages in the innovation, emerging technology, and machine learning expertise. ScanTech specializes in developing advanced screening technology that provides the most accurate and fastest detection of prohibited materials. The company was founded on September 5, 2023 and is headquartered in Buford, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ScanTech AI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanTech AI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.