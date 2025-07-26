Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,162 Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EE. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,921,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,510,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 350,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 169,924 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,872,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 171,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,042 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Excelerate Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Excelerate Energy Trading Down 3.5%

EE stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $315.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.87 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

