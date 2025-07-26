Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,558,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,801 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 2.45% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF worth $48,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,120,000 after buying an additional 366,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 121,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,951,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,124,000 after purchasing an additional 883,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDG opened at $34.25 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

