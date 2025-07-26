Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 36,377 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,377 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $71,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $72.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.47. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $72.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

