Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

EGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

NYSE EGO opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.46. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $21.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $341.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.83 million. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 23.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

