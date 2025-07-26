Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 2,401 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $130.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.27 and a 200-day moving average of $127.97. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 125,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,971,807.32. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

