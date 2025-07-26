Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) Position Lessened by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 237,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 79,154 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 609,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,397,000 after acquiring an additional 47,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ED stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.74 and its 200-day moving average is $102.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ED shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

