Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 459,655 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,261,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,655 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 2.43% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $61,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 94,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Novem Group bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

