Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 418,230 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 65.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,054,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418,230 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $49,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 176,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 476,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 215,251 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 832,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $48.54.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

