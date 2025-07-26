Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 785 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $46,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE SPGI opened at $534.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $164.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $518.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.37. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $545.39.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.07.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

