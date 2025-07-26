SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,031,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,153,000 after acquiring an additional 89,770 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,150,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,462,000 after acquiring an additional 37,468 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 799,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 723,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,527,000 after purchasing an additional 56,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC opened at $180.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.49. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $183.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.32 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,043,987.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,147.70. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

