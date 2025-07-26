StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth about $64,679,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 394,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,163,000 after purchasing an additional 76,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SNEX opened at $94.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.54. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $627,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 327,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,426,454.72. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Charles M. Lyon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,494,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 122,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,273.60. This trade represents a 12.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,262 shares of company stock valued at $10,534,329. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.