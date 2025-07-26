Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 12,886 Shares of StealthGas, Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in StealthGas, Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,572 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in StealthGas were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 335,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GASS opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. StealthGas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $248.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.34.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. StealthGas had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $42.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

