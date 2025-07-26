Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 30,946 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,946 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.42% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $50,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,507,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,747,000 after acquiring an additional 167,936 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,765,000 after acquiring an additional 62,595 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,731,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,547,000 after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 655,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $104.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $108.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average is $100.40.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

