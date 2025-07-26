Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 30,946 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2025

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,946 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.42% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $50,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,507,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,747,000 after acquiring an additional 167,936 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,765,000 after acquiring an additional 62,595 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,731,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,547,000 after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 655,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $104.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $108.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average is $100.40.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.