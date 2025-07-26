Navellier & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Willis Lease Finance worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $897,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 205,266.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $143.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.04. Willis Lease Finance Corporation has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $235.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.45 and a 200 day moving average of $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($2.20). Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $157.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 7,295 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $1,058,942.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 100,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,626,321.60. The trade was a 6.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 11,250 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $1,529,437.50. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 987,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,188,903.70. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,698 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

