CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,217 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSP were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CSP by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 766,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,323,000 after buying an additional 102,544 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSP by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSP in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSP in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSP by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSP stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. CSP Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $108.85 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16.

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. CSP’s payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

