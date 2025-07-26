Navellier & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 430,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after buying an additional 53,321 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,357,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,397,000 after buying an additional 131,386 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.46.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $96.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $96.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

