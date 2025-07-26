Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 336 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in RadNet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RadNet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in RadNet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in RadNet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in RadNet by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDNT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Truist Financial set a $74.00 target price on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

RDNT stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.57. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,536 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $332,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 249,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,950,980. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 55,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,106,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,160,509 shares in the company, valued at $65,545,548.32. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,447 shares of company stock worth $3,613,220 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

