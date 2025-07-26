Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 30.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 5.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Permian Resources by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Permian Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 64,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Permian Resources by 18.1% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PR shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.47.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PR opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.25. Permian Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Permian Resources’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

