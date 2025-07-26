70,485 Shares in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR) Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,986,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,856,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,952,000 after purchasing an additional 539,756 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amcor by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,425,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,209 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,971,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,700,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,794 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.73. Amcor PLC has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 91.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amcor

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.