Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 4,240 Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream Partners were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HESM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 240,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 82,284 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 113,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Hess Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE HESM opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 54.89%. The business had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.7098 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 111.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream Partners

In other Hess Midstream Partners news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman sold 3,249 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $127,035.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 15,022,517 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $553,729,976.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

