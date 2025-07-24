Morling Financial Advisors LLC Has $19.72 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 6.8% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $19,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 989,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,055,000 after purchasing an additional 98,296 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,102,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,663. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.