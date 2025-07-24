DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.31.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.3%

DD traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $75.58. 683,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,549. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.97.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

