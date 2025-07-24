National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Hovde Group Analyst Says

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Hovde Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NBHC. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

National Bank Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NBHC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.83. 47,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,924. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.77. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in National Bank by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in National Bank by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 263,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

