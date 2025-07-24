Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.03. 391,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,843. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.