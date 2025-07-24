Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,940 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,195,000 after buying an additional 1,377,134 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,653,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,133,000 after buying an additional 281,773 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 75,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 66,907 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,277,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,742,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

