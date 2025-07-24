iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 134.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,018,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,836,000 after purchasing an additional 209,752 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,937,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,017,000 after purchasing an additional 212,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,751,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,434,000 after purchasing an additional 172,513 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $225.17. 8,555,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,532,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.78 and a 200-day moving average of $210.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.