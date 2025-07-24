Brookwood Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 19,460 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0%

FTSM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.00. 120,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,298. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.69 and a 12 month high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.