Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 5,077 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 141,460 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 397,716 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,228,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,733,000 after buying an additional 2,749,823 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,015,879. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

