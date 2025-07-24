The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 3.4% of Ghe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,864 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Progressive by 498.5% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $3,141,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.79, for a total value of $2,637,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 228,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,150,450.96. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $958,642.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,673.31. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,972 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,581 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Down 0.3%

Progressive stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.85. The stock had a trading volume of 568,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.85. The company has a market capitalization of $144.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $208.13 and a 12 month high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

