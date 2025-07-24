iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Lifted by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,025 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MBS ETF worth $19,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.85. 323,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,269. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average of $92.62.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3322 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

