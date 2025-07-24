Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.6% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,146,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,840,928. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $128.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $210.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.69.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,778 shares in the company, valued at $643,707.28. This represents a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
