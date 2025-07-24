ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $5.77 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 81.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 186,191 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $585,479,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,676,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,124,000 after acquiring an additional 438,537 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,610,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,885,000 after purchasing an additional 752,275 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246,564 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,978,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,377,000 after buying an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,518,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,462,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.18.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.80.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

