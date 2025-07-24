Ghe LLC Purchases 1,571 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Ghe LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for 1.0% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.8% during the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.0% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in Arista Networks by 281.8% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 155,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 114,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $76,663,118.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,900. This represents a 96.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $794,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,298.24. This represents a 10.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,177,878 shares of company stock worth $119,281,861 over the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANET traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.47. 1,495,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,557,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.98. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $133.57. The stock has a market cap of $142.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

