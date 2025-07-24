Ghe LLC Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ghe LLC cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 0.8% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 426,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,209,000 after purchasing an additional 58,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,063,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,947,559,000 after buying an additional 135,203 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.58. The company had a trading volume of 155,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,702. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.76. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 57.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 44,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,994.78. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

