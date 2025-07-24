Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Sony by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sony by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Sony during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sony during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sony by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SONY. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Stock Performance

NYSE SONY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. Sony Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94.

Sony Company Profile



Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

