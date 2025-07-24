Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,447 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up about 1.3% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.17% of Nutrien worth $40,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4,866.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.22.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,638. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.74%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.