Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,447 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up about 1.3% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.17% of Nutrien worth $40,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4,866.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.22.
Nutrien Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,638. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.
Nutrien Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.74%.
Nutrien Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
Read More
