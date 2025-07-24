Brookwood Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.4% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $724.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,027. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $437.37 and a 12 month high of $726.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $653.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $603.62. The company has a market cap of $222.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

