Brookwood Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,084 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391,614 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,653,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.04. 2,969,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,827,863. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.98. The company has a market capitalization of $474.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.