ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 93,131 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,293,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,131 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises about 4.4% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $141,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.13. 316,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $110.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

