Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) is SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 3.5% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,073,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,337,000 after buying an additional 188,084 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 759,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,175. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $35.47.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

