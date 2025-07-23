TD Cowen Lowers Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $230.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.66.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $214.92 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

