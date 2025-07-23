Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $11.59 Million Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,307 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 2.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Intel Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $33.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

