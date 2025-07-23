NCP Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NCP Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. NCP Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $192.11 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $208.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James Financial set a $185.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.44.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

