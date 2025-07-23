Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $500,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. William Blair downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.65.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50. The company has a market cap of $173.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.15.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 33.68%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $911,711.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,251.54. The trade was a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,313 shares of company stock worth $10,264,091. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

