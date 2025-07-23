J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 377 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.0% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City National Bank of Florida MSD grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 16.2% in the first quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 2,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,786 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $2,025,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 124,271 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $125.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.71 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.19 and its 200 day moving average is $124.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

