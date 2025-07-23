19,938 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Bought by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,254,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,857 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Humana by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,198,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,587,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,045 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,828,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,133,000 after purchasing an additional 219,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,658,000 after purchasing an additional 63,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,348,000 after purchasing an additional 550,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Barclays set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Humana and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.57.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $231.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.29. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.87 and a 12-month high of $406.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.