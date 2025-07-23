Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Lessened by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 7.4% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of VO opened at $285.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $286.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

